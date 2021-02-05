Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: February 5–11, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to a multitude of skilled artists, both well-known and up-and-coming, and their stunning art is on view at art galleries across the Twin Forks this week. Have you perused all of this week’s must-see East End art shows—such as Lauren Luloff: Sequences at Halsey McKay Gallery?

Silverbrook Art Glass Works Exhibit

Now through February 27.

On view in the History in the Hall cases is the Suffolk County Historical Society’s entire Silverbrook collection, hand-blown glass art manufactured with centuries-old techniques by the Kreutz brothers of Riverhead.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Winter Small Works Exhibition

Now through February 28.

Alex Ferrone Gallery’s eighth annual Winter Small Works exhibition is a national juried exhibition featuring 51 works measuring 12 inches or smaller by 40 artists from across the country.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Lauren Luloff: Sequences Exhibition

Now through March 20.

Halsey McKay Gallery presents Sequences, Lauren Luloff’s fifth solo show with the gallery. Luloff’s ambitious installation flows from floor-to-ceiling throughout the downstairs gallery creating an enveloping experience. Each dye on silk panel functions as its own work within linear groupings of landscapes packed with vegetative shapes interrupted by plaid borders.

79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-604-5770, [email protected], halseymckay.com

Jacob Ouillette Exhibition

Now through March 28.

VSOP Projects presents St. Dominic’s Preview & Double Philosopher, a one-room solo exhibition of works by Jacob Ouillette, running concurrently with Modulus I, an online exclusive exhibition of additional works by Ouillette. The gallery is open Thursday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and by appointment.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

SAC Storefront Art Project: Wild Things

Now through June 7.

Southampton Arts Center’s Storefront Art Project, an initiative created in partnership with Southampton Village, sees the former J. Crew and Kaval/Hampton Classic pop-up transformed into a new multimedia art installation, Wild Things, created by Kerry Sharkey Miller.

84B Main Street, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

