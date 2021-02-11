Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: Valentine’s Weekend 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Feel like staying in Valentine’s Day weekend? You’re in luck, because the East End has plenty of events that you can enjoy from the comfort of home. This week’s top East End virtual events include Love Song to Jack at the LongHouse Reserve, a lesson on famous whaling captains of color and more!

Musicivic Baroque: Uccellini, Biber, Bertali

Friday, February 12, 7:30 p.m.

Join Twin Forks Musicivic for a virtual performance by Musicivic Baroque featuring composers Uccellini, Biber and Bertali. Registration is free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

Heart Centered Yin Yoga Meditation

Saturday, February 13, 2 p.m.

This Zoom workshop will focus on softening and opening the heart through yin yoga, a wonderful exercise for healing heartbreak and learning to love others and ourselves more deeply. Yin yoga is a deep practice and meditation composed of floor-based postures in which participants hold poses for several minutes. Throughout the session, the presenter will combine poetry reading with silence to help guide participants into deeper relaxation leading to a decrease in stress, anxiety and fatigue. Registration is $5.

631-283-0774, myrml.org

Author Talk: Dasee Berkowitz

Sunday, February 14, 2 p.m.

Join Temple Adas Israel in welcoming Dasee Berkowitz, author of Becoming a Soulful Parent, to a Zoom discussion to discuss the new book. Copies of the book are available through a donation to Ayeka. Registration is free but required.

templeadasisrael.org

Universal Love Songs with Sheri Miller

Sunday, February 14, 2 p.m.

Join acclaimed singer-songwriter Sheri Miller, who writes and performs soulful, inspired original songs while playing the guitar and piano. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Miller will sing a wide range of uplifting, universal love songs from The Beatles and Louis Armstrong to her own timeless originals. Stream the concert for free on East Hampton Library’s Facebook page.

facebook.com/ehamlibrary

Virtual Stires-Stark Alumni Recital: Ariel String Quartet

Sunday, February 14, 2:30 p.m.

The Ariel String Quartet—comprising Alexandra Kazovsky, Amit Even-Tov, Gershon Gerchikov and Jan Grüning—perform a virtual recital as part of the Perlman Music Program’s PMP from Home.

perlmanmusicprogram.org

Love Song to Jack

Sunday, February 14, 6 p.m.

Join the LongHouse Reserve for a dreamy Valentine’s Day event to pay tribute to LongHouse founder Jack Lenor Larsen. This insider’s evening will welcome you to a private tour of his house led by the eminent Paul Goldberger. Shirin Neshat will waltz you around her fascinating studio in Bushwick, and throughout this fabulous hour, you’ll be serenaded with marvelous love songs sung by Laurie Anderson, G.E. Smith, Rufus Wainwright and others. Tickets start at $50.

longhouse.org

Gather: Preservation and Community

Monday, February 15, 7 p.m.

Guild Hall’s Gather is a series of conversations led by Black and Indigenous Change-makers in Suffolk County—a celebration of the East End’s diversity, a recognition of fault and colonization and, most importantly, an opportunity to build and implement new understandings. The final of four conversations is with Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, the inaugural executive director and chief curator of Eastville Community Historical Society and a founding member of the Pyrrhus Concer Action Committee. Tickets are $35.

631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Book Club: The Lost Shtetl

Wednesday, February 17, noon.

Join Rabbi Debra Stein and The Lost Shtetl author Max Gross for an opportunity to delve into an interesting book, expand your thinking on a new topic or just meet new friends. Whether you’re an avid reader or just want to follow along with the group, the Jewish Center of the Hamptons virtual book club welcomes you.

jcoh.org

Whaling Captains of Color with Skip Finley

Thursday, February 18, 11 a.m.

Skip Finley will discuss his book, Whaling Captains of Color: America’s First Meritocracy. The book explores the social and legal conditions on land, which encouraged so many people of color, including some who sailed out of Sag Harbor, to brave the dangers of the sea. Zoom registration is free but required.

southamptonhistory.org

My Little Sister On-Demand

Now through Monday, February 15.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is offering a chance to see Switzerland’s official submission to the Academy Awards, My Little Sister, directed by Stéphanie Chuat & Véronique Reymond. Lisa, once a brilliant playwright, no longer writes. Since her twin, Sven, has been suffering from an aggressive type of leukemia, the relationship between them has become that of soulmates.

whbpac.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.