Love Song to Jack: LongHouse Reserve Benefit for Late Founder

Following the tragic passing of LongHouse Reserve founder Jack Lenor Larsen in December, the reserve will host a special winter benefit, Love Song to Jack, in his honor on Sunday, February 14.

“During the course of over 24 years of working with Jack, I learned the importance of dreaming, planning and being open to all possibilities,” LongHouse Executive Directior Matko Tomičić shares. “Each day proved to be an adventure, a challenge, an experiment, an exploration and an opportunity to envision and to realize the warp and weft of life. We would, indeed be fortunate to create until our final breath, as he did. Jack was my mentor, Jack was my friend, he will be missed.”

The virtual Valentine’s Day event is an elegant ode to a beloved visionary, featuring a chorus of love songs sung by famous musical artists who knew and cherished Larsen dearly. The evening kicks off with a heartfelt rendition of “It Had to Be You” from JoyJanJones, followed by lovely performances by Rufus Wainwright, Laurie Anderson, Royal Khaoz, Nico Muhly, G.E. Smith and Taylor Barton-Smith.

Festivities include an exclusive tour of Larsen’s residence at LongHouse led by Paul Goldberger, a look inside artist Shirin Neshat’s Brooklyn-based studio and conversations with the benefit’s Loving Couple Honorary Chairs—Bill T. Jones and Bjorn Amelan, Eric Fischl and April Gornik, Rufus Wainwright and Jörn Weisbrodt. In addition, Goldberger and Neshat will be honored during the event, with Goldberger receiving the LongHouse Art Leadership Award and Neshat receiving the LongHouse Award.

Tickets for the benefit come with several Love Box options, crafted by the LongHouse team, which each contain a Yoko Ono keepsake, links to Shirin Neshat’s films and more. To receive your Love Box prior to the event, all orders must be placed by February 8.

The Essence Love Box is $50 and contains the items previously listed only. The Cocktail Love Box is $250 and adds a Truffles and Bees Cocktail recipe with included pear-infused vodka, truffle honey, lemon juice and Canard Inc. crispy truffle waffle chips. The Saki Love Box is $650 and includes a bottle of Larsen’s favorite saki, green glass saki decanter and two cups, green tea wonton chips and Canard Inc. chocolate-dipped candied ginger. The Champagne Love Box is $1,250 and comprises a bottle of Ruinart Rose Champagne enhanced with candied rose petals, Canard’s fine cheeses and heart-shaped chocolate macarons spiced with chili pepper.

The $5,000 Share the Love option allows you to select a Love Box of your choice (Cocktail, Saki or Champagne) for you and three friends, and the $10,000 Share the Love option offers the same choice but for you and six friends.

Love Song to Jack takes place on February 14 at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit longhouse.org.