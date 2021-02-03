Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The leading cause of death for women in the United States is heart disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. This may seem scary, but with the right information, women can help protect themselves and loved ones from suffering from heart disease.

Join Britt Burner, Esq. of Burner Law Group, P.C. in an upcoming webinar, Women’s Heart Health 101 hosted by Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers. Burner will be speaking with Stacey E. Rosen, MD of Katz Institute for Women’s Health at Northwell Health, about topics relating to Women’s health and heart disease.

Some of the topics that Britt and Stacey will be discussing include the ways to identify and lower your risk for heart disease, and the differences in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of heart disease in women.

This useful and important webinar will also cover the best ways to advocate for your own heart health. Stay ahead of the curve and help secure your future and the future of those closest to you.

REGISTER HERE for the webinar, Women’s Heart Health 101, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Feb. 11.

For more Schneps Media webinars, visit schnepsmedia.com/webinars