Brooke Shields Details Injuries After Accident

Hamptonite Brooke Shields spoke to People about major injuries she sustained after a January accident.

“It felt like it was all in slow motion. And then I just started screaming,” Shields told the outlet. The actress fell off a balance board at a Manhattan gym in January and sustained such severe injuries that she was hospitalized for two-and-a-half-weeks. “Sounds came out that I’ve never heard before,” she added.

Shields had two surgeries to insert several metal rods and metal plate to repair her hip and femur. She is now on the mend.

Get better soon!