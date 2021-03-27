South o’ the Highway

Brooke Shields Details Injuries After Accident

By Posted on
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 7: Brooke Shields attends Opening Of CMX CineBistro With Special Screenings Of BlacKkKlansman, City Lights & Pretty Baby at CMX CineBistro on November 7, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Paul Bruinooge/PMC) *** Local Caption *** Brooke Shields

Hamptonite Brooke Shields spoke to People about major injuries she sustained after a January accident.

“It felt like it was all in slow motion. And then I just started screaming,” Shields told the outlet. The actress fell off a balance board at a Manhattan gym in January and sustained such severe injuries that she was hospitalized for two-and-a-half-weeks. “Sounds came out that I’ve never heard before,” she added.

Shields had two surgeries to insert several metal rods and metal plate to repair her hip and femur. She is now on the mend.

Get better soon!

