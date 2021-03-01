Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Pet & Animal Services

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Pet & Animal Services categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

North Fork

Best Pet Boarding / Sitter

Donna Goldense

Best Groomer

Dorene Phillips

Best Veterinarian

Dr. Jennifer Cabral of North Fork Animal Hospital

Best Dog Trainer

Katrina Winsor

Best Animal Rescue Group

North Fork Animal Welfare League

Best Animal Shelter

North Fork Animal Welfare League

Best Dog Breeder

Sportsman’s Kennels

South Fork

Best Dog Trainer

Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons (ARF)

Best Veterinarian

Dr. Teresa Meekins

Best Pet Store

Hampton Bays Pet Supply

Best Pet Store

Harbor Pet

Best Pet Boarding / Sitter

Pet Sit Hamptons

Best Animal Rescue Group

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF)

Best Animal Shelter

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF)

Best Dog Breeder

Sportsman’s Kennels

Best Groomer

Westhampton Dog Grooming