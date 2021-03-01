Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Pet & Animal Services

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Pet & Animal Services categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!
Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.
North Fork
Best Pet Boarding / Sitter
Donna Goldense
Best Groomer
Dorene Phillips
Best Veterinarian
Dr. Jennifer Cabral of North Fork Animal Hospital
Best Dog Trainer
Katrina Winsor
Best Animal Rescue Group
North Fork Animal Welfare League
Best Animal Shelter
North Fork Animal Welfare League
Best Dog Breeder
Sportsman’s Kennels
South Fork
Best Dog Trainer
Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons (ARF)
Best Veterinarian
Dr. Teresa Meekins
Best Pet Store
Hampton Bays Pet Supply
Best Pet Store
Harbor Pet
Best Pet Boarding / Sitter
Pet Sit Hamptons
Best Animal Rescue Group
Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF)
Best Animal Shelter
Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF)
Best Dog Breeder
Sportsman’s Kennels
Best Groomer
Westhampton Dog Grooming