Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Pet & Animal Services

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Pet & Animal Services categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

North Fork

Best Pet Boarding / Sitter
Donna Goldense

Best Groomer
Dorene Phillips

Best Veterinarian
Dr. Jennifer Cabral of North Fork Animal Hospital

Best Dog Trainer
Katrina Winsor

Best Animal Rescue Group
North Fork Animal Welfare League

Best Animal Shelter
North Fork Animal Welfare League

Best Dog Breeder
Sportsman’s Kennels

South Fork

Best Dog Trainer
Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons (ARF)

Best Veterinarian
Dr. Teresa Meekins

Best Pet Store
Hampton Bays Pet Supply

Best Pet Store
Harbor Pet

Best Pet Boarding / Sitter
Pet Sit Hamptons

Best Animal Rescue Group
Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF)

Best Animal Shelter
Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF)

Best Dog Breeder
Sportsman’s Kennels

Best Groomer
Westhampton Dog Grooming

