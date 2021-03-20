East End Attractions for the Whole Family

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As the spring breezes begin to blow on the East End your kids will want to get off their iPads and video games and explore the outdoors. These attractions are all open (call ahead for COVID safety protocols!) or about to open and will give you and your family a fabulous day out east.

Long Island Aquarium

431 East Main Street, Riverhead

longislandaquarium.com

The Long Island Aquarium is home to both indoor and outdoor exhibits, with creatures from the Amazon Rainforest, birds, fish from the coral reef, penguins, sea lions and more.

Children’s Museum of the East End

376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

cmee.org

CMEE has a host of interactive fun and educational activities for children, including a pirate ship, puppet theater, drop-in art studio, 9-hole miniature golf course and more.

The All Star

96 Main Street, Riverhead

theallstar.com

The All Star is a fabulous bowling alley, arcade and eatery that’s a blast for kids and adults. Reserve a lane in advance and have a safe, socially distanced afternoon knocking down pins.

South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SOFO)

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

sofo.org

SOFO offers visitors a look at rare wildlife, interesting Long Island-based exhibits and also hosts hikes throughout the year. As we head into the warmer months, the hikes will take you and your family on a beautiful nature adventure throughout the East End.

Harbes Barnyard Adventure

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck

harbesfamilyfarm.com

Opening in May, Harbes Barnyard Adventure features hands-on learning experiences like farm animals and chicken and bee observatories. There are also activities such as the Gnome Hedge Maze, trike track, Jumbo Jumpers, sports zone, pig races, singing hayride tours and hosted interactive activities.