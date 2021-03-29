On the Hunt for East End Easter Specials and Chocolate Surprises

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you’re on the hunt for Easter dining specials and chocolatey treats, then look no further than the East End. Take a look at the delicious dishes on offer at these Hamptons and North Fork eateries.

HAMPTONS

Claude’s at the Southampton Inn is offering a la carte Easter breakfast and brunch from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, which features such classic items such as omelets, French toast and pancakes. Add $25 for unlimited bloody marys and mimosas! Call 631-283-6500 or visit southamptoninn.com for reservations.

Ed’s Lobster Bar in Sag Harbor has got you covered for all your Easter brunch needs with a heavenly two-course prix fixe menu that comes with two specialty cucumber bloody marys. Live music will be provided by Jack Morelli during the reservation window, 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. To make a reservation, call 631-725-1131 or visit lobsterbarnyc.com.

Enjoy Calissa Chef Bob Abrams’ exquisite Easter specials, as well as Easter brunch, this Saturday and Sunday. Grilled lamb chops with leeks and scalloped potatoes, grilled asparagus with graviera cheese and balsamic reduction, and more specials are on offer for takeout and for dining inside or under the newly reopened heated tent. To learn more about this Water Mill staple’s holiday specials, visit calissahamptons.com.

Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton has announced they will be offering a special brunch and dinner prix fixe in honor of Easter on April 4. The three-course brunch prix fixe is $75, while the three-course dinner prix fixe is $95. A kids menu prix fixe is also available for $24, as well as a separate dessert menu. Brunch will be available from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and dinner from 5–8 p.m. Visit nickandtonis.com to learn more.

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton is serving up a three-course Easter prix fixe brunch for $78 ($39 for kids). Options include warm shrimp salad, crispy calamari, avocado toast and almond cake. Visit toppingrosehouse.com for more info and call 631-808-2001 to place your reservation.

The Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor is open for brunch on Easter Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m., with plenty of holiday specials to go around, including lobster Benedict, duck hash and more. Additionally, an a la carte pre-order menu includes steamed lobster, Dijon-crusted rack of lamb, lobster thermidor and potato-crusted halibut. Pre-orders must be placed by Saturday, April 3 for Sunday pickup from 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Call 631-725-3400 or visit bellandanchor.com for more info.

Union Sushi & Steak in Southampton is offering an Easter weekend entrée special of a rack of lamb for two with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, haricots verts and rosemary pan au jus for $59 per person. Book your table at dineatunion.com.

The 1770 House in East Hampton is also offering Easter dinner: There’s an on-premises two-course $55 prix fixe, as well as a $400 takeout, ready-to-cook meal that feeds four to six people. Entrée selections include Australian leg of lamb or beef tenderloin. There’s even a four-ounce caviar add-on ($350), a 36-piece poached shrimp platter ($100) or two quarts of spring pea soup with cornbread crumbs and paprika oil for $30. Don’t wait to place your order at 1770house.com.

Those looking for last minute Easter plans should consider brunch at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor. Chef Nicholas Vogel and the culinary team have curated a list of brunch specials, including lobster Benedict with Montauk lobster, classic hollandaise and home fries; roasted asparagus tart with local asparagus and whipped lemon ricotta; citrus and almond French toast with blood orange marmalade and house-made vanilla whipped cream; among others. Sip an In Cold Blood cocktail—made with bacardi silver, luxardo maraschino and dehydrated blood orange—while soaking in the stunning spring water views. Visit baronscove.com for menus and to make an online reservation or call 844-227-6672.

NORTH FORK

East Wind Long Island in Wading River is celebrating Easter with an event-packed weekend, starting with a visit from the bunny of the hour. Take photos with the Easter Bunny, receive a special holiday gift and take a hop in the bounce house from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. The Easter Bunny returns on Sunday for a Grand Ballroom brunch that’s filled with seafood, eggs, pasta, unlimited mimosas and more. Reservations are available from 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Finally, Desmond’s at East Wind is serving an elegant three-course Easter dinner from 1–6 p.m. Head to eastwindlongisland.com to peruse the full menus and place your reservation.

The Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead is offering their a la carte menu as well as chef specials for brunch (11 a.m.–3:30 p.m.) and dinner (5–9 p.m.) on Easter Sunday. Call 631-775-1550 or visit theprestonhouseandhotel.com for the deets!

Chocolatier Steven Amaral of North Fork Chocolate Company never ceases to impress with his annual holiday concoctions, and this year’s wonderful Easter collection includes couture eggs with dark raspberry ganache centers, sunflower pops, bunny peep chocolate pops, hollow 3D jumbo chocolate eggs, solid chocolate bunnies, organic jellybeans and more. Most items are available online in milk, dark or white chocolate, but if you don’t find what you’re looking for at shop.northforkchocolate.com, try visiting the Aquebogue store (closed on Easter Sunday) or giving them a call at 631-779-2963.

Atelier Disset has come up with something extra special for their first Easter in Cutchogue—the North Fork Chocolate Egg Scavenger Hunt. Running through Easter Sunday, the hunt tasks East Enders with finding seven 18-inch eggs hidden across the North Fork and posting the proof on Instagram, tagging @DissetChocolate and using hashtag #17ChocolateEggHunt. Public accounts who post pics of all seven egg location will be entered for a chance to take home on of the eggs next week. In addition to this exciting challenge, Disset has also created a 12-piece Easter box comprising salted caramel, dark chocolate, coconut, strawberry pistachio, cherry almond and sugar cookie bonbons, as well as an Easter egg breaker DIY kit and more. Visit dissetchocolate.com for additional info.

Find more Easter chocolatey goodness at Li-Lac Chocolates, where they’re making bunnies, eggs, boxes and baskets with the finest gourmet chocolate. Place your order at li-lacchocolates.com or by calling 212-924-2280.