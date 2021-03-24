Atelier Disset Opens in Cutchogue with Chocolate Egg Hunt

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The North Fork’s latest chocolate sensation has now become its newest chocolate destination.

Disset Chocolate, which opened its online shop this past winter, has finally found its physical home in Cutchogue. Its first retail shop, named Atelier Disset, is designed to be a destination for discovering the innovative, artisanal chocolates hand-crafted by Michelin trained pastry chef and chocolatier Ursula XVII, and it’s kicking off the grand opening with a fun North Fork Chocolate Egg Scavenger Hunt just in time for Easter.

Atelier Disset houses a curated collection of small batch chocolates for purchase, including the bi-annual Disset Signature collection, special holiday assortments, a seven chocolate bar collection, hot chocolate bombs, paint-your-own chocolate bar kits, signature bon-bars, cookies and more. The 12-piece Easter box comprises salted caramel, dark chocolate, coconut, strawberry pistachio, cherry almond and sugar cookie, and Easter egg breaker DIY kits are available for the holiday, as well.

“As a resident of the North Fork, it’s a dream come true to see my vision come to life in this shop,” Ursula said in a statement. “When I founded Disset in the midst of the pandemic, I was understandably concerned about what the future would bring. But the overwhelming support of the community has made it possible for us to open the Atelier, and I’m delighted to have found a home for our chocolates right here in Cutchogue.”

The name of the shop brings to mind French ateliers, studios where artists and designers pour their creative energy into exploring and honing their artistic capabilities. Likewise, Ursula intends to use the space as a place of creative exploration, not just for herself, but for the East End community though workshops, paint and sips, tastings, chocolate making classes, private events, parties and more in the coming months.

The first event, the North Fork Chocolate Egg Scavenger Hunt, begins on Saturday, March 27 and runs through Easter Sunday, April 4. Disset will place seven large, unique egg sculptures in seven locations throughout the North Fork, with each egg designed to reflect its location. The scavenger hunt winners will be entered for a chance to take home one of the festive eggs, which are made with 70% dark chocolate and stand 18 inches tall.

The rules to participate are as follows:

— Check the Disset Instagram, @DissetChocolate, daily for clues about the locations of the eggs in the days leading up to and during the hunt.

— Find and take a photo with each of the seven eggs.

— Post each photo to Instagram, tagging @dissetchocolate as well the handle of the location where it was found, and use hashtag #17ChocolateEggHunt.

— Individuals who post photos of all seven eggs will be entered for a chance to win one of the eggs. (Only public Instagram pages will be eligible!)

— Seven winners will be announced on April 5 via Instagram.

— Winners must pick up their eggs locally by April 9.

Atelier Disset is located at 28080 Main Road, Cutchogue. For more information about Disset Chocolate, visit dissetchocolate.com.