Ella Emhoff Stuns in Parrish Art Museum Photo Shoot

Up-and-coming model Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, recently did a fabulous photo shoot at the Parrish Art Museum.

Emhoff modeled the work of fashion brand Proenza Schouler during the shoot and runway walk. “I have to say I was a little nervous,” Emhoff, daughter of Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, said during a virtual discussion. “I definitely lost a little sleep the night before. I’m walking for the first time, I’m in this professional environment for the first time … the anticipation was really high.”

Check out some of the shots Emhoff posted on Instagram above.