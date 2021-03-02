South o’ the Highway

Ella Emhoff Stuns in Parrish Art Museum Photo Shoot

Ella Emhoff
Senator Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff delivers a nominating speech for Harris by video feed during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 19, 2020.
2020 Democratic National Convention/Pool via REUTERS

Up-and-coming model Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, recently did a fabulous photo shoot at the Parrish Art Museum.

Emhoff modeled the work of fashion brand Proenza Schouler during the shoot and runway walk. “I have to say I was a little nervous,” Emhoff, daughter of Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, said during a virtual discussion. “I definitely lost a little sleep the night before. I’m walking for the first time, I’m in this professional environment for the first time … the anticipation was really high.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ella emhoff (@ellaemhoff)

Check out some of the shots Emhoff posted on Instagram above.

