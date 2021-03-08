First State-run Mass Vaccine Site on the East End Coming to Southampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

New York State will open its first COVID-19 vaccination site on the East End at Stony Brook University’s Southampton campus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.

The site at 70 Tuckahoe Rd. is slated to begin vaccinating residents sometime within the next few weeks. It is one of three new state-run sites opening on Long Island and one of 10 opening statewide.

“Once they are open, these new sites will allow us to continue to get shots into arms on a large scale,” Cuomo said in a statement. “The more people we vaccinate, the more we can continue our progress in keeping the infection rate at bay, reopening our economy and defeating COVID once and for all.”

When appointments for the new Southampton vaccine site opens, residents can schedule their vaccinations through New York’s ‘Am I Eligible‘ website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). Other details about appointment scheduling and hours of operation will be released in the coming days.

East End elected officials and community leaders had criticized the state for previously only providing pop-up sites on the East End and not making the vaccine and information about appointments more accessible.

The state had run pop-up vaccine sites in Southampton for one or two days at a time for specific communities. The rest of vaccinations on the East End have been operated by Suffolk County, pharmacies, and medical facilities.

