Food Seen: Greenport Happenings, Family Takeout & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Planning on a visit to Greenport? Visit cozy American bistro First and South, open with limited seating under their whimsical heated tent on their outdoor patio. First and South is known around town for their entertainment, and COVID times aren’t going to stop them from providing! They’ll be taking reservations for their St. Paddy’s celebration featuring Irish food and drink specials, as well entertainment by DJ Henryeau, who will be mixing music across generations of Irish Americans and showing historical footage of all the world’s best St. Patrick’s Day parades. Sláinte! firstandsouth.com

If scenery is what you’re looking for, The Halyard at Sound View has opened up their waterfront dining rooms. Relax and watch the waves crash while enjoying fresh and locally caught seafood comforts. thehalyardgreenport.com

Take your palate on a trip to Paris at Demarchelier Bistro. The French bistro offers a dinner prix fixe with a choice of soup of the day, organic mixed green salad or pâté de campagne for your appetizer; and entrée choice of steak frites, cog au vin, grilled salmon or pasta primavera, served with a glass of vin de pays or French cider for $29. demarchelierrestaurant.com

Check Out This Week’s Chef Highlight: Gretchen Menser, Executive Chef of Fresno

Restaurants continue to come up with excellent promos to help diners get through the winter—especially during the pandemic. East Hampton’s Rowdy Hall offers a soup and salad promo available for takeout for $10; add another salad for another $10. The quart-sized soups are cold and need to be warmed up at home and can feed two people. Rotating soups include sweet potato and andouille sausage; beef, barley and mushroom; tomato, bacon and cheddar; roasted butternut squash and apple; split green pea with smoked ham; organic chicken and brown basmati rice; and tomato, basil and Israeli couscous. Salads include Mr. Smith salad, chopped salad and Roquefort salad. Add a protein to the salad for an extra charge. Order at rowdyhall.com or call 631-324-8555. Who’s in?

East Hampton’s Serafina is also getting in on the family meal takeout revolution by offering a selection of pizzas, pastas, salads and desserts that feed four to six. The bountiful family meal specials range in price from $70 for up to four people to $105 for up to six, with items like four to six large meatballs ($15–$22) available as add-ons. Pizzas include a classic margherita and ai funghi; pastas include penne all’arrabiata, al pomodoro and tagliolini di cortina. Bonus: The first time you order, you get a “practical fabric tote bag” while supplies last. Call 631-267-3500 or visit serafinarestaurant.com. Buonissimo!

Nick & Toni’s offers an at-home to-go menu of old-school Italian dinners for two. The selections change every two weeks. It goes something like this: Choice of a salad such as winter chicory with lardons, garlic croutons and red wine vinaigrette and butternut squash paired with spinach lasagna (serves two for $50) or winter chicory salad and wood roasted baby back ribs with Tuscan bean stew (serves two for $60). Order at nickandtonis.com or call 631-324-3550. Curbside pick-up starts at 5 p.m.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor recently announced new date night dinners for two are available to-go every week Thursday through Sunday. Each week the menu will have a new theme. Menus are posted on lulusagharbor.com. Paired wines will also be available for purchase. A recent menu offered a tapas night that had such items as a tomato confit garlic baguette; octopus and piquillo aioli feta; mussels; blister Shishito peppers and bonito; mini salmon black pepper-lime pizza; lemon-pepper blistered peewee potato with spicy dipping sauce; New York Strip bites with toasted brioche and truffles-marrowbone aioli and a chocolate tart—all for $150. Menu will change from week to week. Orders may be placed by calling 631-725-0900, by emailing [email protected] or online through GrubHub or Open Table.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Navy Beach in Montauk gets its name from the fact that the bay in front of the restaurant was once occupied by the U.S. Navy, in fact two of the Navy piers are still part of the water landscape!

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “The only thing I like better than talking about food is eating.” —John Walters, author

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!