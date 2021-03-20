Luanne de Lesseps Joins Tropical ‘Housewives’ Spinoff

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptonite and Real Housewives of New York City star Luanne de Lesseps is joining the cast of a tropical island-themed Housewives spinoff, Page Six reports.

de Lesseps, affectionately known as “Countess Luanne,” will reportedly join New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, Cyntha Bailey and Kenya Moore from Atlanta and Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna from Beverly Hills. Other New York City stars being considered include Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer.

The Bravo series is set to start filming in Turks and Caicos in April. What could go wrong with this who’s who of strong personalities?