South o’ the Highway

Luanne de Lesseps Joins Tropical ‘Housewives’ Spinoff

By Posted on
Real Housewives' Luanne de Lesseps
Luann de Lesseps
Sophy Holland/Bravo

Hamptonite and Real Housewives of New York City star Luanne de Lesseps is joining the cast of a tropical island-themed Housewives spinoff, Page Six reports.

de Lesseps, affectionately known as “Countess Luanne,” will reportedly join New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and Teresa GiudiceCyntha Bailey and Kenya Moore from Atlanta and Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna from Beverly Hills. Other New York City stars being considered include Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer.

The Bravo series is set to start filming in Turks and Caicos in April. What could go wrong with this who’s who of strong personalities?

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites