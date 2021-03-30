No, Kelly Ripa Has Not Left Live!

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Stop panicking! Water Mill’s Kelly Ripa has not left Live! with Kelly and Ryan, contrary to what rumors you may have heard.

Ripa is simply taking her annual two-week break. Viewers were starting to wonder if something was going on behind-the-scenes because co-host Ryan Seacrest hadn’t mentioned a reason for her absence. Ripa will return the week of April 5.

Viewers are understandably shaken when a daytime co-host mysteriously disappears lately. The CBS series The Talk has been running repeats for the past several weeks after an on-air confrontation between Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood when Osbourne got emotional defending Piers Morgan over his feud with Meghan Markle. Osbourne has since left The Talk with a $10 million payout.