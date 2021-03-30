South o’ the Highway

No, Kelly Ripa Has Not Left Live!

Kelly Ripa, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Stop panicking! Water Mill’s Kelly Ripa has not left Live! with Kelly and Ryancontrary to what rumors you may have heard.

Ripa is simply taking her annual two-week break. Viewers were starting to wonder if something was going on behind-the-scenes because co-host Ryan Seacrest hadn’t mentioned a reason for her absence. Ripa will return the week of April 5.

Viewers are understandably shaken when a daytime co-host mysteriously disappears lately. The CBS series The Talk has been running repeats for the past several weeks after an on-air confrontation between Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood when Osbourne got emotional defending Piers Morgan over his feud with Meghan Markle. Osbourne has since left The Talk with a $10 million payout.

