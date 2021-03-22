Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Congratulations to East Hampton resident Ron Carlivati, who along with his writing team, took home the Writers Guild of America Award for Daytime Drama.

Carlivati is the current head writer of NBC’s Days of Our Lives and previously wrote for One Life to Live and General Hospital. The award comes after a year of stories that saw the show do a one-year time jump, which had never been done before on a daytime soap opera. Known for his style of mixing heartfelt character-driven drama with campy fun and melodrama, Carlivati has been with Days of Our Lives since 2017.

“It’s an honor,” Carlivati said in his acceptance speech. “I want to thank everybody at NBC and Corday Productions. It’s just been a very strange year. It’s been an amazing thing that we’ve been able to put this show on at all, and the fact that we’re back to writing six shows a week and taping eight shows a week, it’s just pretty incredible despite all odds. So I just want to thank my team and everybody that puts the show together on the air.”

Watch Days of Our Lives weekdays on NBC.