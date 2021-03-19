Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: March 19–25, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to a plethora of talented artists, both award winners and up-and-comers, and their gorgeous art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork this week. Have you perused all of this week’s must-see East End art shows—such as the Wild Life exhibition at The White Room gallery?

Meet the Exhibition Winners

Saturday, March 20, 2 p.m.

Take a tour of the 83rd Artist Members Exhibition with Guild Hall’s Casey Dalene and meet this year’s exhibition winners. A very limited number of in-person spots are available to attend the talk at Guild Hall, and virtual attendance is also available via Zoom.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

David-Jeremiah: Play Exhibition

Now through Saturday, March 20.

Kendra Jayne Patrick presents a Halsey McKay Gallery exhibition by Texas-born conceptual artist David-Jeremiah. Play showcases paintings belonging to a body of work called Hamborghini Rally: Soul Hunt City in which the artist uses the framework of his favorite racing video games to investigate the anatomy of revenge.

79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-604-5770, [email protected], halseymckay.com

Wild Life Exhibition

Now through April 11.

Things are getting wild at White Room Gallery with their latest exhibition, Wild Life. The wildly diverse show features works by Chad Knight, Stephen Hall, Martha McAleer, Lynn Savarese, Dinesh Boaz, Russell Young, Craig Alan, Nelson De La Nuez, Rich Bollinger, Karl Soderlund, Keith Ramsdell and others.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Photographs Exhibition

Now through April 11.

The Drawing Room presents an exhibition of photographs by three East End artists—Mary Ellen Bartley of Sag Harbor, Adam Bartos of East Hampton and Laurie Lambrecht of Bridgehampton. The three photographers’ distinctive approaches to making pictures share a reverie about place, nature and still life.

55 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-5016, drawingroom-gallery.com

New Beginnings Virtual Exhibition

Now on view.

This virtual art exhibition features works by 47 of the Artists Alliance of East Hampton’s members, creating a vast breadth of styles and media including oil, acrylic, ink, pastels, watercolors, photography, glass, wood, wire, mesh and celluclay.

aaeh-virtual.org/the-artists

