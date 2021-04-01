Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Christine D’Addario on Optimism

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Returning cover artist Christine D’Addario talks about her optimistic outlook, the immense challenges she overcame at the height of the pandemic and more.

What was the inspiration for this piece?

I’m very happy and honored to be chosen as the feature artist for this cover of Dan’s Papers. Easter is a special time for family traditions and symbolizes new beginnings. I hope that my cute and colorful bunny painting, “Looking Toward Spring,” brings a smile to your face! Happy Easter to all!

How has your art style evolved over the years?

My artistic style fluctuates between reality and fantasy, creating a “Transitional Realism.” I am an optimist and choose to celebrate the beauty and wonder of the world. My works are meant to bring happiness and a sense of calm to viewers.

What inspires you the most?

My seascapes are most inspired by Long Island and the coastal lifestyle that we share. I believe time spent by the shore stimulates the senses, fuels the human spirit and can reset the mind. From my experience there is no place more beautiful to visit nor subject to artistically express.

What’s something about your art that you’re particularly proud of?

I’m most proud of participating in exhibitions at the Nassau County Museum of Art and Heckscher Museum of Art. I’m especially grateful to have my painting, “Wave of Light,” awarded Visitors Choice at the Long Island Biennial last fall. I never expected this and am thankful to have been acknowledged in this way by the Heckscher Museum and the viewers.

Did your art style or process change at all due to the pandemic?

The pandemic motivated me to focus even more on what I love—my family and making art that brings joy to others. During those months I had also been diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer. I’m grateful that my treatment was a success and for all the doctors and nurses who helped me along the way. That time was a reminder that life is precious and should not be wasted. We all have a role to play to make this world a better place, and mine is to make the best art I can and to share it with others so they can see the beauty I look for in every day.

See more of Christine D’Addario’s work at cdaddario.com. Follow @christinedaddariofineart on social media. Contact [email protected] for commission artworks. D’Addario’s work is also exhibited at the William Ris Gallery in Jamesport, williamris.com, the Salmagundi Art Club in Manhattan, salmagundi.org and at her home in Locust Valley.

