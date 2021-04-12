Dan’s Papers Wins 10 NY Press Association Awards 

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The New York Press Association honored Dan’s Papers with 10 awards for its stories, sections and advertisements during the NYPA Virtual Spring Conference on April 8 and 9.

Dan’s Papers was awarded with three first-place awards, four second-place titles and three third-place prizes. The newspaper received these awards in recognition of a variety of categories and also received four honorable mentions.

“It is very rare that you see visually stunning ads that are not just branding but also incorporate a call to action,” judges wrote about Dan’s Papers first place for Best Large Space Ad. “This ad draws the viewer in, presents the client’s product in the best way possible while still selling something.”

Dan’s Papers won first place in the Best Real Estate and Home Section for Behind the Hedges, a real estate publication that covers the Hamptons and North Fork as well as topics such as architecture, design, development, landscaping and home improvement.

“This is just flat-out gorgeous in its design,” judges wrote, “This is an extremely effective real-estate publication, overall. I really enjoyed the read as I went through the pages. It’s a clear winner in this category.”

Dan’s Papers Creative Director Genevieve Horsburgh also landed first place for Best House Ad/Ad Campaign.

Editor-in-Chief Timothy Bolger won second place in the News Story category for his story, “Is Change in the Air at East Hampton Airport?” that covered a debate over whether the facility should be shut down. The story received an honorable mention in the Feature Story category as well.

“Good story, breaking down this issues of air traffic and the effects (or lack thereof), given the makeup of the community with year-round and seasonal residents,” judges wrote. “Does a nice job putting in context the lack of effect shutting one airport would have on the area.”

Horsburgh earned the title for second place in two categories, being Best Large Space Ad and Special Sections/Niche Publications in Newsprint. Dan’s Papers had also won second place for Best Advertising Campaign.

Behind The Hedges Editor-In-Chief Taylor K. Vecsey and Dan’s Papers reporter Jessica Mackin-Cipro won third place in the News Story category for their coverage of a concert in the midst of the pandemic in the print story titled “What Really Happened at Chainsmokers Concert?” Judges wrote that this story “hit the main issues and provided some new info, such as the cost for policing the event being pushed up by the need for more security.”

Horsburgh had won two more awards, both in third place for Special Sections/Niche Publications in Newsprint and for Best Advertising Campaign.

Dan’s Papers had been named in a few honorable mentions. Managing Editor Lee Meyer was given an honorable mention under the Feature Story Category for his story “A Sign of the Times: Protest Shines New Light on Shinnecock Nation’s Past and Future” and Hosburgh was mentioned for both Best Real Estate/Home Section and Best Large Space Ad.

Dan’s Papers went up against 151 other newspapers for these awards, with the New York Press Association receiving 2,440 entries in total for 64 categories. Other newspapers owned by Dan’s Papers’ parent company, Schneps Media, won a total of 49 awards at this year’s conference. The entries were judged by members of the Pennsylvania Newspaper Publishers Association, with 473 awards being presented.