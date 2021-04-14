Food Seen: Westhampton Beach Dining, Cookbooks & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you find yourself in Westhampton, check out these mainstay eateries, and tell ’em Harry Powers sent ya!

Step into the botanical beauty that the Flora restaurant has to offer. Their lush interior isn’t the only thing magical about the American restaurant. Their curated menu offers lunch, brunch and dinner options with menu items such as soba noodles, pomegranate avocado toast and slow-roasted prime rib. If you can’t make it in, Flora makes it easy to take the party home with their family meals. All family meals include an appetizer, dessert and entrée choice of steak, surf and turf or sandwich. Add one of their refreshing quart-size cocktails of rum punch, margarita or red currant margarita that serves up to four. florawhb.com

Need a new breakfast spot? Enjoy breakfast al fresco with runway views of Gabreski Airport at Café Volo. Serving up delectable menu items like Southern-style biscuits and gravy prepared in a cast-iron skillet; enchilada omelet trio stuffed with cheese, beef and pulled chicken; or breakfast classics like pancakes and eggs Benedict. Café Volo also offers lunch weekly and dinner on weekends. The restaurant is open Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday for breakfast and lunch and Friday and Saturday all day. cafevolowhb.com

Aji Authentic Mexican offers a menu that features Mexican favorites such as gluten-free corn tacos, homemade empanadas, homemade nachos and savory desserts such as churros and tres leches. Wash it all down with their refreshing drinks like agua fresca, horchata, Jamaica and tamarindo. Aji is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. As the weather gets warmer keep your eyes peeled for their food truck stationed at several spots throughout the East End and at Hot Dog Beach. ajimexicanfood.com

Margarita Grille lives up to its name with several margarita choices: Strawberry jalapeño, watermelon and even a bulldog margarita served frozen with a Corona nip dropped in. This is the place to be for Taco Tuesdays, with deals like $5 and $6 tacos it’ll be hard to stop after just a few. themargaritagrille.com

Cocktails are the rave over at The Patio. The Italian-American restaurant has plenty of good eats to bite into, but their cocktails are definitely something you want to sip on during your visit. Some of their one-of-a-kind concoctions to try are their fleur di vies mixed with peach vodka, St. Germaine elderflower liquor and fresh grapefruit juice. If Aperol is your jam, try the paper plane made with Aperol, bullet bourbon, amaro nonino, fresh lemon juice and citrus bitters. The Patio is open seven days a week from 5–9 p.m. thepatiowhb.com

Vongole pizza anyone? Brunetti Pizza’s signature pie is prepared with fresh shucked Long Island clams, garlic, white wine, herb butter sauce and fresh parsley. Among their classic pies and their Italian menu, they also offer yummy Neapolitan street food like rice balls, potato croquette and polenta fries. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4–8 p.m., Friday 4–9 p.m. and weekends from noon until 8 p.m. brunettipizza.com

Looking for an East End based cookbook with dishes made from local farm bounty? Check out what Loaves & Fishes owner Sybille van Kempen and chef Licia Kassim Householder have created. Not one but three cookbooks sourcing Paumanok Vineyards, Braun Seafood and Satur Farms. There are also books about Halsey Farm & Nursery, The Milk Pail and Mecox Bay Dairy. Purchase sets of three books for $50 by going to their website or stopping by the Sagaponack store. loavesandfishes.us

Welcome übergeek, a Long Island-based brewery dedicated to crafting unique beers for newcomers to eccentric misfits. Rob Raffa started this project in pursuit of expression and adding to the evolution of his craft. Inspired by modern cubism and science, he constructs beer using unconventional ingredients and experimental techniques. He combines his brewing experience with his education in the math and sciences to produce interesting, well-crafted departures from average beer. You can find them at his new brick-and-mortar located at 400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. ubergeekbrewing.com

Spring can only mean one thing: It’s time for Long Island Restaurant Week! Check out these participating restaurants all within striking distance. It’s discount dining from April 25 to May 2. Some East End restaurants to check out are Union Sushi & Steak in Southampton, Legends in New Suffolk, On the Docks in Aquebogue and the Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow.

Did You Know That: April 19 is National Garlic Day?

Fun Food Fact: Cheese is the most popularly stolen food around the world; an estimated 4% of all cheese made gets stolen worldwide!

Quote of the Week: “When you wait for a server in a restaurant, doesn’t that make you the waiter?” —author unknown

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!