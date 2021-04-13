Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef Highlight: Radu Grigore of Elaia Estiatorio

Radu Grigore is the executive chef of ​Elaia Estiatorio, a​n authentic Greek eatery located in Bridgehampton on School Street. With years of experience working in restaurants in both Romania and the United States, Grigore brings his dedication to creating delicious food inspired by seasonal ingredients to the Elaia Estiatorio team.

Born and raised in Romania, Grigore’s exposure to the culinary world began while helping his mother in the kitchen at home and working in various local restaurants throughout his schooling. At age 15, Grigore received a culinary certificate from the Colegiul Național Economic Viilor in Bucharest, Romania, where he studied the fundamentals of cuisine. After moving to the U.S. at age 20, Grigore worked in both casual and fine dining restaurants and staging in New York City at establishments such as Ai Fiori, Barbounia and Sunday in Brooklyn.

Grigore brings his can-do attitude and passion for cooking to the kitchen at Elaia Estiatorio, where his hope is to create approachable Greek dishes that highlight local and seasonal flavors. When not cooking, Grigore can be found spending time with his family, practicing yoga or dining out with his wife.

Discover Chef Grigore’s culinary creations at Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton and at elaiaestiatorio.com.