South o’ the Highway

Insider: Ryan Reynolds Doesn’t Want to Work with Scarlett Johansson

By Posted on
Scarlett Johansson, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Scarlett Johansson, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want to work with Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson on a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project, according to insider Daniel Richtman.

The known Marvel Studios insider said that Reynolds, who is still contracted to play his popular Deadpool role in future films, has asked not to work with ex-wife Johansson.

Reynolds reportedly just feels awkward working with Johansson, who recently married Saturday Night Live Head Writer Colin Jost. We don’t think that’s going to be much of a problem, considering Johansson is likely out of the Marvel scene after her July Black Widow film.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites