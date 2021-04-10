Insider: Ryan Reynolds Doesn’t Want to Work with Scarlett Johansson

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want to work with Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson on a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project, according to insider Daniel Richtman.

The known Marvel Studios insider said that Reynolds, who is still contracted to play his popular Deadpool role in future films, has asked not to work with ex-wife Johansson.

Reynolds reportedly just feels awkward working with Johansson, who recently married Saturday Night Live Head Writer Colin Jost. We don’t think that’s going to be much of a problem, considering Johansson is likely out of the Marvel scene after her July Black Widow film.