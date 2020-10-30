Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Amagansett resident and superstar Scarlett Johansson has married Saturday Night Live Head Writer and Hamptons regular Colin Jost.

The couple, who have been engaged for two years, announced their wedding via the Meals on Wheels America Instagram account to raise awareness for the charity. The account wrote: “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

This is Johansson’s third marriage, having been previously wed to businessman Romain Dauriac from 2014-2017 and actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2010.

Congratulations to the happy couple!