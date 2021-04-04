South o’ the Highway

Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Delayed to July

Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson, Photo: David Crotty/PMC

Black Widow, the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe film starring Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson, has been pushed again from its May release to July 9.

The film, which will debut as a premium rental on the Disney+ streaming service in addition to its theatrical release, has been pushed over a year from its original date due to COVID-19 shuttering most movie theaters. Black Widow is a solo adventure exploring the life and history of Johansson’s beloved Marvel heroine, a former KGB agent who ultimately sacrifices herself for the good of the universe in Avengers: Endgame.

There’s no word if prequel will be Johansson’s final turn as the character, but co-star Florence Pugh is said to be taking the “Black Widow” title.

