COVID-19 Restrictions Eased at Venues

More New York venues are going to reopen more as the region heads further into spring.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that museums and zoos will be able to open at 50 percent capacity on April 26. Movie theaters will be able to open at 33 percent on April 26, and indoor large sports arenas, such as Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, will be able to open at 25 percent on May 19.

“We’re not just building back New York, we’re building it back better than ever before,” Cuomo said.

The change comes after restaurants and bars to operate indoors until midnight as of April 19 and New Yorkers ages 60 and older will not need an appointment to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at several state-run vaccination sites as of April 23.

The vaccination sites at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, SUNY Old Westbury, and Aqueduct Race Track in South Ozone Park, Queens, are among the 16 sites statewide that will be accepting walk-ins for residents 60 and older. Jones Beach State Park and SUNY Stony Brook in Stony Brook and Southampton, however, still require appointments.

-With Briana Bonfiglio.