‘Power Women’ Podcast: The Petrocelli Sisters

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week’s podcast is with the Petrocelli Sisters. Jennifer, Jacqueline and Alexandra manage their family’s Riverhead businesses—Preston House & Hotel, Atlantis Banquets, the Long Island Aquarium and the Sea Star Ballroom.

They talk about how their dad, Joseph Petrocelli, influenced them to work hard and keep their life balanced to this very day. They then discuss how they manage to keep themselves grounded despite growing up privileged, and they also advise on how to oversee businesses that are family oriented. For their secrets to success, the three sisters advise listeners to keep learning, to prove yourself by working hard and to not be intimidated by those around you, a lesson Jennifer learned by working in a field dominated by males.

Produced by Chaya Gurkov and Eric Hercules