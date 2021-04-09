Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: April 9–15, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to countless skilled artists, and their wonderful art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Have you checked out all of this week’s must-see East End art shows—such as David Kennedy Cutler’s Shadow Métier exhibition at Halsey McKay Gallery?

Shadow Métier Exhibition

Now through April 26.

For his second exhibition with Halsey McKay Gallery, David Kennedy Cutler is presenting paintings and sculptures made over the past 13 months. They are “painting” and “sculpture” in the loosest of terms, in that they are viewed on armatures (stretchers and pedestals) that are specific to each medium, yet they swap attributes and incorporate a range of gestures from photography, printmaking and performance.

79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-604-5770, [email protected], halseymckay.com

SAA Spring Art Exhibit

Now through May 2.

The Southampton Artists Association unveils their Spring Art Exhibit at Southampton Arts Center. See more than 100 works of art as local East End artists showcase their acrylics, oils, mixed media, sculptures and photography.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Robert Remer: Biophilia Exhibition

Now through May 31.

Quogue Gallery presents Biophilia. Robert Remer integrates nature in each of his creations, incorporating live greenery and organic shapes into bespoke furniture, planters and sculpture reminding the art world of the timeless relationship between humans and nature. Gallery hours are 10–5 p.m. on weekends and by appointment.

44 Quogue Street, Quogue. 203-321-9426, quoguegallery.com

SAC Storefront Art Project: Dublin Zoo

Now through June 1.

Southampton Arts Center’s ever-growing Storefront Art Project continues with artist Miles Partington and his new installation Dublin Zoo, in the store window opposite Ralph Lauren. The artist captures the gestures and patterns of the animals he admires most using cardboard, common objects and spray paint.

42 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Field of Dreams Exhibition

Now through August 31.

See 18 monumental installation by 11 international artists on the grounds of the Parrish Art Museum. Artists include Bernar Venet, Scott Bluedorn, Max Ernst, Isa Genzken, Giuseppe Penone and others.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

