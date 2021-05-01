Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs: Scott Kampf, Union Sushi & Steak

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If there were awards for most Dan’s Taste events participated in and most restaurants represented at those events, Chef Scott Kampf of Union Sushi & Steak, Union Burger Bar, Southampton Social Club and The Coop would likely take both trophies home. The ever-popular Hamptons chef returns this year for Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons on Thursday, June 24, and Rosé Soirée on Saturday, July 24.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer?”

The beginning of summer, especially this year during the pandemic.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Everywhere!

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

Antony Bourdain, Paul Bocuse and my wife Darra Goldstein. The menu would be a casual backyard BBQ style with fresh stripe bass, grilled corn and heirloom tomato salad, Tabouli and fresh herbs.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Work hard and never stop learning.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Hopefully, there WILL be a next big thing. With COVID, let’s just be busy!

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?:

Skiing and golf.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Cereal—I love cereal! After making food all day, I want something easy and satisfying.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Ski instructor.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My family.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

Listening to music—gets everybody amped up for service.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

How close we all are.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Square knish, hot corn beef sandwich with coleslaw, Dr. Brown’s cherry soda and a black and white cookie.

