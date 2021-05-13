Singer-Songwriter Inda Eaton Shares Her Hamptons Faves

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In the latest Out East End extra, the talented singer, songwriter, storyteller Inda Eaton shares some of her Hamptons faves.

FAVORITE BEACH

Atlantic Avenue Beach in Amagansett

“It’s got a good vibe and you can escape the people a bit.”

FAVORITE PLACE TO EAT

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More in East Hampton

“They are known for their ribs, but they really have the best fried chicken—it’s award-winning. This summer, a handful of us will do a confirmation that it’s the best fried chicken.”

FAVORITE NONPROFIT

Project MOST in East Hampton

“It’s after-school programming for kids (John M. Marshall School and Springs School). I love their mission and many of my neighborhood kid friends are part of it. It’s down the street from my backyard—I see the results every day.”

FAVORITE SONG YOU’VE WRITTEN

“Casper” from the album Shelter in Place

“I like it because I felt like it came completely together in the most direct line and sometimes songs don’t. It had so much emotion attached to it, being in my hometown (Casper, Wyoming) writing it, staying in a hotel after the family hotel had been sold. People sing along with it—there’s something about the humility in it—one of my faves.”

FAVORITE GUITAR

Larrivee c10

“An acoustic guitar—I love it, it’s Canadian. I love Larrivee guitars, particularly this model. It has a particular cutaway so you can get your hands down the front. One of those models I have is barely on life support; it was a gift from many people who chipped in to buy it for me. I think of them when I play it. I love the sound.”

FAVORITE PLACE TO PERFORM

The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett

“There’s a lot of great places to perform but The Talkhouse is a great original music incubator. They go to listen to original music—no other reason than to listen to music. In my mind, I’m writing songs for these 8 o’clock listenings.”

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL PLACE TO CREATE

The kitchen table

“In our house, it’s the hub of the house—you can really view the entire house from the kitchen table where I start my day with coffee. Not an official studio space but I like the energy of sitting around the kitchen table and breaking bread.”

