Sandler Spotted Shooting Hoops on East End

Adam Sandler arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Following IHOP’s All-You-Can Eat Milkshake Monday that recently honored Adam Sandler, the Westhampton Beach resident was spotted playing basketball on the East End.

After seeing Sandler out on the court clad in a pink polo shirt and basketball shorts, a spy-witness reportedly tweeted, “Adam Sandler playing basketball in collared shirts feels like performance art.”

An additional tweeter added, “Not Adam Sandler’s running point in 3XL Armour shorts and a Nautica polo.”

The viral video of Sandler playing basketball got noticed by New York Jets second year tackle, Mekhi Becton, who says he wants to join forces with Sandler on the court.

