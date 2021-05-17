Top 5 East End Live Shows This Weekend: May 21, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer on the East End offers plenty of chances to attend live concerts, theater performances and film screenings. Here are this week’s top East End live shows—including Guild Hall’s Visionaries 2021 with Vanessa Price and more!

Visionaries 2021: Vanessa Price

Friday, May 21, 3 p.m.

Join Guild Hall at the popular Almond Restaurant to meet their next visionary, Vanessa Price, who will share her deep passion for wine and her remarkable journey to the top of the industry. They’ll take you through her extensive knowledge with a special food and wine pairing experience featured in her best-selling book, Big Macs & Burgundy: Wine Pairings for the Real World. You’ll also be treated to locally sourced appetizers from Almond.

1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. guildhall.org

Hallockville Fiber Fair

Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Hallockville Museum Farm gives fairgoers a chance to see and learn how local artisans craft wool and other animal fiber into beautiful, finished pieces of clothing and art. There will be plenty of demonstrations, vendors and all kinds of fiber-based fun for the whole family.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

The Story of Plastic Screening & Discussion

Sunday, May 21, 6:30 p.m.

Depicting a world rapidly becoming overrun with toxic material, The Story of Plastic brings into focus an alarming, man-made crisis, using striking footage, original animations and archival material. The panel features Erica Cirino, Cindy Pease Roe, Kara Hahn, Beth Fiteni and George Povall. The event takes place on the Southampton Arts Center West Lawn.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Independence Day Drive-In

Sunday, May 23, 8:30 p.m.

Get your ticket to watch the epic film Independence Day on The Gateway’s massive drive-in movie screen and prepare for a night full of nostalgia. Tickets are $40 per car.

215 South Country Road, Bellport. thegateway.org

Cruise Night Car Show

Wednesday, May 26, 5–9 p.m.

Cruise nights are back! This weekly event is a family-oriented, kid-friendly car show in The Shoppes at East Wind Long Island parking lot. Shop, eat and check out the fine array of classic cars.

5720 NY-25A, Wading River. eastwindlongisland.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.