Top North Fork Events This Weekend: June 25, 2021

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week—including Sylvester Manor Farm Tours and more! Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event for further details and potential rescheduling updates.

LIVE SHOWS

Peat Moss and the Fertilizers at Claudios Waterfront

Saturday, June 26, 9 p.m.

For over 150 years, Claudios of Greenport has been a favorite of North Fork locals and Sunday drivers alike. Claudios on Main is known for its crackling seafood, fizzy cocktails and marvelous coastal views. Fans of live music while dining will appreciate being accompanied by Peat Moss and the Fertilizers. You can call ahead or go online to book a reservation.

111 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-0627, claudios.com

Trivia Thursday

Thursday, July 1, 6 p.m.

Put your thinking cap on and join Greenport Harbor Brewing Company for trivia and beer at their Peconic location. The winner receives a $25 gift certificate.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Cityscape Self-Guided Seven-Mile Bike Tour

Weekdays, Beginning at 10 a.m.

Amateurs and experienced bikers alike will appreciate this short-and-sweet bike tour that will cycle you through vineyard options, lunch spots and even a stop at one of the North Fork’s oldest farm stands. Self-guided tours mean that you’re in control of your route and bike schedule. Rentals that include a hybrid bike, helmet, digital route map and voice-guided GPS are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can call up to 48 hours ahead of time to make an early reservation. Just make sure you return that bike by 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and by 6 p.m. on Saturday.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Heritage Walk

Friday, June 25, 10 a.m.

Meet at the entrance of the Southhold Library to uncover the area’s history along Traveler Street, Youngs Avenue and Hummel Avenue. You can get tickets to this free event ahead of time on the library’s website.

53705 Main Street, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Sylvester Manor Farm Tours

Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Embark on one of two Sylvester Manor Educational Farm tours with one of the farmers, as you walk through the fields and pastures to learn how the farm grows vegetables, produces compost and raises livestock.

21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island. sylvestermanor.org

Outdoor Photo Trek with Marinda Gatewood

Tuesday, June 29, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Budding photographers of all levels will appreciate this opportunity to explore light, landscapes and waterscapes of the East End through the lenses of their cameras. You’ll need your own tripod, as well as a face covering. Purchase single classes or 3-class sessions on the East End Arts website.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Brunch Poems with Vivian Eyre

Friday, June 25, 10:30 a.m.

Local North Fork author Vivian Eyre is known for her books and poems. Join this month’s Zoom discussion of Ada Limon’s book The Carrying by emailing the Floyd Memorial Library for the link.

631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

Chair and Restorative Yoga

Friday, June 25, 10 a.m.

Restorative yoga is known for its use of longer poses and props to help you hold postures effortlessly while restoring body and mind. This event is designed to increase your balance and strength while allowing stress to take the Jitney back to the city. Register online for this Zoom event sponsored by the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library.

631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

10 Squared Art Exhibition and Sale Entitled Summer Solstice

On View through July 31.

View excellent creations by local artists that are available for purchase for $100 per piece. Half of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the Southold Historical Society. All works are exactly ten inches by ten inches.

54325 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistoricalsociety.org

North Fork Chocolate Company Art Exhibition and Sale

On view through September 5.

Most of the year, the North Fork Chocolate Company is known throughout the breezy Hamptons for its homemade ice cream, fresh-to-order Belgium waffles and organic coffee and tea. This summer, however, you can stop in for a treat and enjoy the local photographer Barbara Lassen and the artwork of chef and painter Steven Amaral. Lassan is well-known for her portraiture business, and Amaral’s work is famously inspired by his travels. Their work is available for purchase during normal business hours.

740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.