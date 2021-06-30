Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs Countdown: Jase Franklyn, Jase’s BBQ

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

All meat-loving New Yorkers should know that if they want first class barbecue infused with Caribbean flavors at their catered event, then they need to reach out to Jase Franklyn of Jase’s BBQ.

From brisket to fried chicken to barbecue pigtails, everything he smokes is cooked to perfection, which spells trouble for Team Hamptons at Dan’s GrillHampton, as Franklyn will be competing alongside Team NYC at this August’s friendly (but fierce) competition.

For tickets and more information on all Dan's Taste 2021 events, visit DansTaste.com.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer?”

Barbecue.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My island, Trinidad and Tobago.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

My mother, father and sister. Macaroni pie, vegetable rice, ribs, barbecue chicken and salad.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Barbecue pigtails—absolutely enjoy it, sweetness and saltiness, it’s so good.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Don’t wish it was easier, wish you were better!

Share your funniest, most unforgettable or oddest kitchen incident.

I was seasoning some pork and instead of adding burnt sugar, I added molasses. They both were in the same bottle and same label, but in the end the taste was incredible.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Pitmasters like Big Moe Cason, Kevin Bledsoe, Aaron Franklin and Bobby Flay. They are so good at their craft but mostly patient. Patience is the key to serving up great food all the time.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Hopefully more catering and more exposure.

What are your hobbies, passions and interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Coaching! I mainly coach track and field, and assist in soccer—two sports I truly love. In general, I’m a guy who enjoys a multitude of sports.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Ice cream. I love sweet food.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

I would be coaching, something I have been doing for years, and I’m still doing it.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Lamb chops from Bobby Flay’s restaurant in Atlantic City. The flavors were out of this world!

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

Traveling to Austin, Texas to a few barbecue joints.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Winning Best Food at the Bacon and Beer Classic 2019.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

Just the mere fact of them inviting me to this event.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Mash potatoes, ribs, jerk chicken, rice, coleslaw, barbecue pigtails. Drink: A beastly cold mauby.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

Thank you for inviting me. I am glad you loved and enjoyed the food. Cheers to a great event and a lovely summer. Thank you, East End!

Learn more about Jase’s BBQ at facebook.com/jasebbq.