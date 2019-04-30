North Fork Chef Stephan Bogardus Aims to ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ on May 2

Stephan Bogardus, executive chef of The Halyard at Sound View Greenport, will fight for the glory of the North Fork in an epic culinary battle against Amagansett’s world-renowned chef Bobby Flay on the May 2 episode of Beat Bobby Flay. Tune in to the Food Network at 10 p.m. on Thursday and again at 1 a.m. on Friday, May 3 to see Bogardus in action, and taste his delectable cuisine this summer at Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork on July 13 and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks on July 20.

In the upcoming episode, recorded back in March 2018, Bogardus must first face off against Bill Clifton, the then–executive chef of Henlopen City Oyster House in Delaware, before he can take on Flay. Clifton has since opened the Counting House in Georgetown and serves as co-owner and executive chef.

The two will present their dishes, created with a surprise ingredient assigned by Flay, to the episode’s special guests—comedian Tony Rock and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2017 host Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. The winner of the first round will then choose the dish that he and Flay will both cook in the second round. The victor will be decided by a blind taste test performed by three surprise judges.

Bogardus, born and raised in Cutchogue, has been cooking on the North Fork for many years. He recently moved from the well-known North Fork Table & Inn in Southold to Sound View Greenport’s popular restaurant, The Halyard. He was initially blown away by his new stomping ground’s magnificent views and grand dining room, and he’s excited about updating the approach used to create the impressive menu. He’s looking forward to reconnecting with his fellow East End chefs at Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork and Taste of Two Forks, two of this summer’s biggest culinary events.

Read an exclusive interview with Stephan Bogardus in the Memorial Day issue of Dan’s Papers, and sample his cooking at Dan’s Taste of Summer 2019 events. Visit DansTasteOfSummer.com for more info.