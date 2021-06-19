Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs Countdown: Peter Ambrose, Events by Peter Ambrose

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Team New York City had better watch out, because Peter Ambrose returns to Dan’s GrillHampton this summer to help claim another victory for Team Hamptons. Not only was the Events by Peter Ambrose chef on the winning team in 2019, he also claimed the coveted New York Prime Beef Judges’ Choice Award, making him a top contender at the 2021 event on Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 20.

For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste 2021 events, visit DansTaste.com.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer?”

Flavor.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Summer on Eastern Long Island.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

Vince Vaughn, Phil Michelson and Anthony Bourdain. Not sure, but it’s coming off a grill, being washed down with plenty of libations.

Share your funniest, most unforgettable or oddest kitchen incident.

Well, being a caterer, we are out on the road a lot, so perhaps speeding to the Boys Harbor Fireworks in a borrowed reefer truck and peeling the roof off going under the North Main Street Bridge in East Hampton.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Eric Ripert, supremely talented, best in the world at what he does—grounded and a delight to have had a chance to share a day with shooting one of his cooking shows.

What are your hobbies, passions and interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Playing golf, family, time on or near the water/beach.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Pasta with Sunday sauce—extremely basic dish but one that takes hours to build flavors, requires love and passion to make it delicious.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

As a child, the first time I had super fresh local calamari, cooked slowly in a super spicy tomato sauce, paired with some great crusty Italian bread for dipping in the sauce—I could not believe something I knew only as fish bait to that point was so damn good.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

Vacation to Seaside, Florida, where food trucks are the scene like much of other places in America—realizing you can have success with a simple plan, simple variety, if you work with great ingredients, great care and great ideas.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My wonderful family, wife and three most amazing children.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

Is waiting until the end to clean up a ritual?

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

Thirty-plus years in the industry, many faces, places change, but the single-minded focus of the East End culinary scene to do so much charity work and step up for each other when each of us involves ourselves with whatever our fundraising effort might be.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Egg sandwich from the Cove Deli with a Bonac Tonic iced tea, Sicilian pizza from Frankie at Slice on Shelter Island, my own linguine and clam sauce, Pike Farm corn, great cheese and bread, all washed down with some delicious margaritas.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

A place and time to get together with family and friend and make up for the year we just all lost!

To learn more about Events by Peter Ambrose, visit chefpeterambrose.com.