East End Fireworks Return for Fourth of July 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

While the lingering effects of the pandemic mean that some Fourth of July fireworks displays have been cancelled or postponed once again this year, many are back across the East End. Celebrate the holiday with this guide to spectacular shows across the Hamptons and North Fork, which includes dates, approximate start times and more helpful info.

HAMPTONS

Southampton

Friday, July 2 ~ 9:15 p.m.

Southampton Fresh Air Home’s annual picnic fundraiser is cancelled this year as a COVID precaution, just as it was last year. Fortunately, their fireworks display will happen, occurring over Shinnecock Bay. The fireworks display is free, although donations are recommended to support the Fresh Air Home organization, which runs a summer camp for young people with physical disabilities. sfah.org

East Hampton

Saturday, July 17 ~ 9:30 p.m.

The Clamshell Foundation, who took it upon themselves to begin hosting fireworks displays over Three Mile Harbor in 2009, will illuminate the bay with help from the famous Grucci. Good viewing spots include Maidstone Park, Gann Road, and Sammy’s Beach. This year, all donations from the fireworks show will go toward scholarships for East End children, after school programs and more. clamshellfoundation.org

NORTH FORK

Riverhead

Thursday, July 1 ~ 9:15 p.m. & Saturday, July 3

The annual Riverhead street festival Alive on 25, which boasts live music, local food and drink and fun artist exhibits and activities, kicks off the summer 2021 series on July 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is free and will take place on Main Street, from Griffing to McDermott Avenue. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. downtownriverhead.org/alive-on-25

A few streets away, Riverhead Raceway is hosting an assortment of car races the evening before Independence Day, July 3. Among the festivities will be a Demolition Derby, a kids’ Big Wheel race and, of course, lots of fireworks as the sun goes down. riverheadraceway.com

Orient

Saturday, July 3 ~ 9:15 p.m.The nonprofit organization Orient Harbor July 4th Festivities, Inc. will be hosting their annual Grucci fireworks display over Orient Harbor on Saturday. orientfireworks.com

At press time, dates and times have not been confirmed for the annual Westhampton Country Club show, Montauk Chamber of Commerce display, Shelter Island Fireworks and the North Sea Fire Department Carnival. The Devon Yacht Club is not having fireworks until late August, and Sag Harbor Yacht Club’s John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks have been cancelled.