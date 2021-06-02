Food Seen: East Hampton Dining, Signs of Life & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Here’s a quick roundup of what’s happening in East Hampton, signs of life in the Hamptons food scene and more.

Bostwick’s Chowder House is offering seafood bites and handcrafted cocktails; chowders and bisque; lobster rolls and sandwiches and various seafood tacos. Bask in the warm breeze on their umbrella-shaded patio or enjoy their nautical themed indoor seating. bostwickschowderhouse.com

Looking for some upscale dining? East Hampton Grill is your spot. The low, tranquil lighting sets the tone for your evening of good food and good drinks. Start with biscuits infused with rosemary butter and honey. Follow with Ding’s crispy po’boy or slow-roasted barbecue ribs. Wash it all down with a fine wine from their extensive list or one of their libations such as their East of Manhattan mixed with Pinhook rye whiskey, Carpano Antica and Cynar. easthamptongrill.com

If you need a fun idea for date night or weekend activity with the kids, consider Serafina’s pizza kit. Complete with pizza dough, sauce and cheese to make your favorite pizza right at home! Check out their other mini-market items such as their aged balsamic vinegar, chianti wine vinegar, balsamic glaze, olive oil, and alla vodka, arrabiata, pesto and Bolognese sauce. serafinarestaurant.com

In Springs, The Springs Tavern offers Taco Tuesdays every week as well as a prime rib $35 prix fixe on Thursdays. thespringstavern.com

Bring the crew in for dinner at the New American restaurant Fresno’s, tucked away a few blocks over from Main Street. The quality of their dishes is no surprise since they source a lot of their ingredients from local businesses such as Gosman’s Seafood, The Milk Pail, Mecox Bay Dairy and so many more. If you come in for a nightcap, make sure to try their housemade Orancello on the rocks or Quarantini prepared with Tito’s Vodka, local honey, fresh lemon and rosemary. Compliment your drink with a savory dessert like their coconut cake or almond cake topped with orange glaze and whipped mascarpone. fresno-restaurant.com

Greek and diner food come together to make the perfect comfort food menu at John Papas Café. Known for its homestyle cooking the 20-plus-year-old restaurant is both a local and tourist favorite. Shakes, Greek specialties, sandwiches and platters are what you’ll find at the cozy East Hampton Village mainstay. johnpapascafe.net

Heading west? Hampton Bays’ Centro Trattoria & Bar will have a patio deck for the summer season which will feature two bocce courts, full bar, an outdoor garden fountain and fireplace and live music. centrohamptons.com

Provisions Water Mill has partnered with Laurie Cole, founding senior master instructor at SoulCycle (conveniently located right next door!) to create a limited edition, all vegan menu for the summer. The menu celebrates the value of fresh ingredients, flavors and eating clean. Available starting Memorial Day weekend through the summer, the menu includes a recovery juice with ginger, turmeric, lemon, celery and kale leaf, a vegan open-faced sandwich with Ezekiel bread, vegan cheddar cheese, vine ripe tomato, alfalfa sprouts, pickled banana peppers, avocado, vegan mayo and balsamic drizzle ($18) and the revitalize vegan salad with kale and romaine, red quinoa, avocado, jalapeño, chia seeds, hummus and confit tomato ($18). provisionswatermill.com

Duryea’s Orient Point, which splashed onto the scene last season, has reopened for the 2021 season. The waterfront restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating. The Mediterranean-themed seafood-centric menu features several of Duryea’s signature dishes such as the lobster cobb salad, lobster roll, tuna tartar and fresh crudité. In addition, Mediterranean style dishes are also offered such as: Mediterranean spreads, hummus, green tahini, salted-cod tarama, Greek olives and grilled flat bread; Spanish octopus with roasted tomato, olives, garbanzo beans, roasted pepper aioli, EVOO; crab falafel croquettes with tartar sauce; Greek melon salad; falafel gyro; 3-pound local black bass with Greek-Thai salad and flat bread; and lemon pepper organic chicken with grilled gem lettuce, fried crushed potato and lemon natural jus. Duryea’s Orient Point offers a wine and beer list and, new this season, a specialty cocktail list. Got a boat? Duryea’s Orient Point offers several transient boat slips at the marina accommodating up to 75-foot vessels available on a first come first served basis. duryeaop.com

The tasting room at the popular Wölffer Estates Winery in Sagaponack now offers daily wine tastings and bites for two to eight people for $120 per person plus tip. Reserve on the winery’s website. wolffer.com

Signs of Life: The Blue Parrot in East Hampton just reopened, and Moby’s is expected to follow soon. The Surfside Inn in Montauk is now open again—the dining room overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. In Southampton, the Southampton Social Club is back and open Wednesday through Sunday starting a 5 p.m.

Did You Know That: All the interior and exterior wood on the Townline BBQ building in Sagaponack is reclaimed from old barns in Ohio and dates back to the 1920s?

Quote of the Week: “There is no love sincerer than the love of food.” ~George Bernard Shaw.

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!