Gianni Russo Reveals His Mob Tell All is Heading to The Big Screen

Gianni Russo with Thomas Meier, at Authors Night in East Hampton.
Bridget LeRoy
They made Gianni Russo an offer he couldn’t refuse.
The Godfather star told LTV’s Jean Shafiroff his book, Hollywood Godfather: My Life in the Movies and the Mob is going to be made into a streaming series.
“I met with TV producer Colin Wilson, he works with Disney, and he agreed to produce the book as a 10-episode series,” Russo reveals. Wilson has also worked with Steven Speilberg on a number of projects.
The mob confession happened on Successful Philanthropy over Memorial Day Weekend. Russo says his team include Nick Vallelonga (Green Book), Chazz Palminteri and an old friend George Gallo (Midnight Run). “It’s insane. They have nine Oscars and 28 Emmys between them.”
Russo also talked about his charitable acts over the years.
“My first charity was Down Syndrome children for almost 40 years. Then I got involved with the St. Francis Food Pantry. You gotta give back.”
Okay, Carlo, congrats. Just don’t agree to go to Vegas, no matter what they tell you.

