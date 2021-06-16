Larocca Unseats Sag Harbor Mayor Mulcahy

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sag Harbor Village Trustee James Larocca unseated Mayor Kathleen Mulcahy by a 22-vote margin in Tuesday’s elections.

The race between Larocca, a three-term trustee, and Mulcahy, a first-term mayor, hinged on debate over redevelopment in the village’s downtown waterfront, where the village instituted a construction moratorium and Bay Street Theater is planning a new location. Larocca won with 379 votes, and Mulcahy followed closely behind with 357 votes.

Two incumbent trustees also fended off a challenge from political newcomer Bayard Fenwick. Trustee Aidan Cornish was re-elected with 572 votes as was Trustee Robert Plumb with 497 votes. Fenwick came up short with 250 votes.

In another East End village election held Tuesday, North Haven Village Trustee Terie Diat, who ran unopposed, won re-election and Chris Fiore won an uncontested for the seat vacated by A. James Laspesa.

Five more village elections will be held Friday in Southampton, Sagaponack, Quogue, Westhampton Beach, and West Hampton Dunes. And early voting started Saturday in several town primaries ahead of the June 22 election to decide who will be on the ballot in those races this November.

-With Timothy Bolger

