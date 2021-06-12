Sollis Health Concierge Services Now in Water Mill

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sollis Health, a 24/7 members-only medical concierge service is opening a new private medical clinic in Water Mill over Memorial Day weekend. The pop-up location at 760 Montauk Highway, available exclusively for members, will be open seven days a week and guarantee no wait, with no appointment needed. Staffed with emergency trained providers, the clinic will feature an on-site lab and provide services ranging from basic to advanced urgent care.

Sollis has been serving its members in the Hamptons with its extensive house call service and capabilities, which includes emergency care, in-home imaging and specialist consultations. They are also offering on-site rapid COVID testing at parties and events, to provide an extra level of security.

To find out about memberships and more, visit sollishealth.com/contact-us/hamptons/