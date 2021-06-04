Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions This Weekend: June 4, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to a multitude of masterful artists, and their inspiring art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Here are this week’s top East End art exhibitions—including Chris Kelly’s Geometric Abstracts at the new Colm Rowan Fine Art Gallery and more!

Detour II Opening Reception

Saturday, June 5, 4–7 p.m.

Take a detour to the East End Arts Council’s gallery in Downtown Riverhead to celebrate this summer’s exhibition opening and meet this year’s esteemed artists. After a pandemic hiatus in 2020, Detour II is the second annual exhibition of its kind, curated by local artists Glen Hansen and Adam Straus to bring amazing art to the town where the twin forks meet the rest of Long Island. The exhibition is on view through September 5.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org/gallery

Water Mill Museum Members Art Show

On view through June 13.

The Water Mill Museum’s 29th annual Members Art Show is showcasing the eclectic artwork of 54 diverse members. All art is for sale, so come find your next statement piece.

41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org

Edwina Lucas: Recent Work

On view through June 13.

MM Fine Art presents a solo exhibition of Lucas’s recent large scale floral paintings. The Sag Harbor artist has exhibited her work in galleries and museums across the East End, always making an effort to work from life and in natural light.

4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Geometric Abstracts Exhibition

On view through June 20.

Chris Kelly has launched his first solo show at the new Colm Rowan Fine Art Gallery. The Geometric Abstracts exhibition, sometimes described as “hard-edge minimalism,” features all new paintings created in the last year and a half. Additionally, the exhibition will include never-before-seen works on paper done in acrylics and pencil, as well as abstract wood sculptures.

55 Main Street, East Hampton. colmrowan.com

Scratching (Sculpting, Stitching and Staining) the Surface

On view through June 30.

Textures—and the diverse techniques employed to achieve them—define this season’s abstract offerings at Ric Michel Fine Art (RMFA) Southampton. Sculpted oils by Jeffrey Terreson and Erin Loree, prodded encaustics by Lynn Basa and poured resins by Lola produce very different topographies, as do the found object grafts of Stanley Boxer and Gregory Hengesbaugh. Building upon a substrate of stitched burlap sacks in “The Fishermen of Pearl River,” Eduardo Terranova combines hand-molded plaster, metallic plating and crushed pearls to create myriad lusters and textures within a single painting.

46 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 212-710-1048, ricmichelfineart.com

