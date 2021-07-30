Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks to Lori Singer, American Actress

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 39: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with actress and musician Lori Singer. Singer is best known for her leading roles in the television show Fame and the film Footloose, but she is also an acclaimed cellist and Juilliard’s youngest-ever graduate. The two discuss life in the Hamptons, the playful rivalry of the Artists & Writers Annual Softball Game, and Singer’s love of the arts.

Dan Rattiner Talks to Lori Singer, American Actress – Episode 39

