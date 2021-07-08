Top North Fork Events & Activities for July 10–13, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The North Fork is loaded with exciting things to do this weekend and beyond! Find excellent live shows and experiences, food and wine, outdoor fun, art exhibitions, and even virtual events for those who want to stay home.

LIVE SHOWS

Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork

Saturday, July 10, 6:30–10 p.m.

Honoring the culinary and wine creativity of the North Fork, Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork is taking place at the Atlantis Banquets & Events in the heart of Riverhead overlooking the Peconic River. This premier North Fork culinary event unites a dozen revered chefs for a curated cocktail hour, perfectly crafted five-course pairing dinner, and decadent desserts. All dishes will feature locally sourced ingredients paired with wines from the unrivaled wineries of the North Fork.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-537-0500, DansTaste.com

The Atlantic at Pindar Vineyards

Sunday, July 11, 2–6 p.m.

Choose from quality bottles of bubbly while enjoying some live music under the pavilion at one of Hampton’s most popular vineyards. Pindar is particularly popular for its whites and roses.

37645 NY-25, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Dyeing to Wear It: Creating Community Through Color

Monday, July 12, 1–4 p.m.

Join Dyer Maker Studio’s Rhonda M. Studio for this kaleidoscopic exploration of color as you design your own silk scarf at the Floyd Memorial Library. Each color is cultivated from natural materials and storytelling is laced into the activity.

531 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, [email protected], floydmemoriallibrary.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Horse & Farm Animal Walking Tour

Monday, July 12, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Enjoy this guided walk-through experience where you can learn about rescued animals. These include horses, goats, pigs, and chickens. You can sign up online ahead of time.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromiserescue.org

Flowers, Tracks and Trees

Tuesday, July 13, 11–12:30 a.m.

Check out wildflowers, animal tracks, and trees while exploring the beauty of the Hallock State Park Preserve. Call ahead of time for additional information.

6062 Sound Road, Northville. 631-765-6450, groupfortheeastend.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable

Tuesday, July 13, 4–5 p.m.

Register online with the Shelter Island Library to discuss art and poetry in depth via Zoom. Works are discussed from all poets, time periods, and points of view.

631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Great Smoky Mountains National Park: A Live Tour

Tuesday, July 13, 6–7:30 p.m.

Register ahead of time for this special virtual event presented by the Mattituck Laurel Library. A ranger from the Great Smoky Mountains will give you an overview of the park, including its residents and its bears.

631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Witness the Manhansett

On view through August

This summer, artist John Pagliaro affords us a unique opportunity to view artifacts used by the first residents of Shelter Island known as the Manhanssets. The exhibit is on display in the lower level of the Shelter Island History Center.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

North Fork Chocolate Company Art Exhibition and Sale

On view through August 31

While you’re heading over to the North Fork Chocolate Company for a root beer float or a Belgian waffle, you can check out what the local artistic talent has to offer. Local chef and painter Steven Amaral and renowned photographer Barbara Lassen are displaying their works every Tuesday–Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

