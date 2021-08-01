Recipe: Thomas Bogia’s Manna Clam Chowder

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef Thomas Bogia of Southampton’s Manna Restaurant at the Lobster Inn offers Dan’s Papers readers simple instructions for making his delicious New England-style clam chowder.

Ingredients:

1/2 lb bacon

1/2 lb butter

3 cloves garlic

1 cup white wine

3 white onion

1 bunch celery

1 cup chopped parsley

8 potatoes

96 oz clam juice

2 quarts half and half

3 dozen clams chopped

1 sachet of thyme

Method:

Chop onions, celery and cooked bacon into ¼-inch pieces. Add minced garlic. In a 2-quart pot, combine all ingredients and cook on medium-high heat. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until potatoes are tender. Add chopped clams and cook for 15–20 minutes.

Presentation:

Garnish with roasted corn, extra bacon, fresh thyme leaves, and extra chopped parsley.