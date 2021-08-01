Recipe: Thomas Bogia’s Manna Clam Chowder

Chef Thomas Bogia of Southampton’s Manna Restaurant at the Lobster Inn offers Dan’s Papers readers simple instructions for making his delicious New England-style clam chowder.
Ingredients:
1/2 lb bacon
1/2 lb butter
3 cloves garlic
1 cup white wine
3 white onion
1 bunch celery
1 cup chopped parsley
8 potatoes
96 oz clam juice
2 quarts half and half
3 dozen clams chopped
1 sachet of thyme
Method:
Chop onions, celery and cooked bacon into ¼-inch pieces. Add minced garlic. In a 2-quart pot, combine all ingredients and cook on medium-high heat. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until potatoes are tender. Add chopped clams and cook for 15–20 minutes.
Presentation:
Garnish with roasted corn, extra bacon, fresh thyme leaves, and extra chopped parsley.