Ali Jabbour Named Publisher of Dan’s Papers

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Papers is proud to announce Ali Jabbour has been named the new publisher of the leading weekly news and lifestyle publication covering the East End of Long Island.

Jabbour, a seasoned professional with decades of experience in print journalism, most recently served as publisher of Long Island Business News.

“I am excited to work with this dedicated group of talented professionals and together grow the East End’s most iconic brand, Dan’s Papers,” said Jabbour.

Jabbour is no doubt a risk taker. She spent an exciting three-year, post-graduate life in Germany employed by a U.S. company. Upon returning to the United States, a 20-year career in advertising was born at The New York Times, where she learned the business from the best and the brightest. As a managing director for The Times, her career spanned across many categories including fashion, luxury goods and media.

She later held various director positions with The Tribune Company, as vice president advertising at Newsday, chief marketing officer at Aurora Branded Entertainment, and Group Director at Lorraine Gregory Communications before landing at LIBN.

“We are so pleased and proud to add to our powerful team a woman of such depth and knowledge of the news business, community journalism and events,” said Victoria Schneps-Yunis, founding president of Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers.

“Ali is a terrific addition to our leadership team,” added Schneps Media CEO Josh Schneps. “She is a great person with a stellar reputation and has the industry experience to help us continue our mission of being the leading media company in the region.”

Dan Rattiner, who founded Dan’s Papers six decades ago, was equally pleased with Jabbour.

“I can’t imagine finding anyone more qualified to lead our publication, unique and as special as it is, than Ali Jabour,” said Rattiner. “She is going to be a great success as our publisher.”

Jabbour hails from Manhasset and resides in Smithtown with her two children.