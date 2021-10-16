Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot a cat found suffering from a pellet gun wound in Aquebogue this week, the Suffolk County SPCA said.

The cat named Abraham by its rescuers was found October 11 injured in the vicinity of Southfields Road and West Lane. He was taken to a local animal hospital, where it was determined that it had a pellet lodged in its spine, authorities said.

“This horrific attack is a reminder of the dangers that cats face when they are left outdoors unprotected,” authorities said in a news release.

Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said the agency is investigating the case as an act of animal cruelty. Frankie Florida, of Strong Island Rescue, is caring for the cat. The two groups are jointly putting up the reward for information in the case.

New York State law defines intentionally harming an animal as a crime punishable with imprisonment and or a fine. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631 382-7722.