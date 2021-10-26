Soul of the Valley Is On the Line in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Karate Kid spin-off series Cobra Kai is returning to Netflix with Season 4 on December 31. Check out the trailer above and ask yourself, what could be a better way to end the year than bingeing this fun and badass season of Cobra Kai?

In Season 4, stakes are higher than ever for Miyagi-Do, led by Daniel LaRusso (played by East Ender Ralph Macchio), and Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) new Eagle Fang dojo as they team up in the All Valley Karate Tournament to face Cobra Kai, stolen from Johnny by his old sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Three decades after Daniel unleashed his iconic crane kick against Johnny in The Karate Kid, we are welcomed back to the tournament where it all began, and where the dojos will finally settle their feud.

While Cobra Kai Season 3 was about finding redemption and forgiveness, Season 4 explores teamwork, biting back and kicking some ass.

For those who missed Season 3 (SPOILER ALERT!), we saw Johnny break away from the toxic environment of Cobra Kai to launch his own dojo, Eagle Fang, where he can instill his own values, which sit somewhere between Daniel’s peaceful path at Miyagi-Do and the no-holds-barred violence and aggression at Kreese’s Cobra Kai.

Kreese lived up to his infamous “No mercy” catchphrase by trying to end Johnny’s life. If it wasn’t for Daniel coming to the rescue, Johnny would not be returning for a Season 4, which would be unfortunate as he’s clearly the show’s biggest breakout star.

Both Johnny and Daniel have had enough of Kreese’s torment, so they all agree to battle it out at the upcoming All Valley Tournament. Meanwhile, Kreese has vowed to leave town if Cobra Kai is defeated.

What can we expect in Cobra Kai Season 4? Well, because this show never takes itself too seriously, more humor of course!

We will also see both dojos join and train together as each learns the strengths and weaknesses of the other. While the Myagi-Do and Eagle Fang alliance is looking bright, if a bit uneasy, Kreese has called in an ally of his own—The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith)—who he believes will be the key to defeating his adversaries and having them hang up their gis.

The enemies turned friends turned frenemies turned partners with a splash of companionship face the biggest battle of their lives and, as the trailer says, “The soul of the Valley is on the line.”

Watch Cobra Kai Season 4 streaming on Netflix starting Friday, December 31!