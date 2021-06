Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Hampton’s Karate Kid Ralph Macchio was spied seated next to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and New York Islanders owner Jon Ledecky when the Isles iced out the Pittsburgh Penguins from the first round of the NHL playoffs at Nassau Veterans Memorial Column in Uniondale on May 26.

Macchio donned an Islanders cap and hoodie to celebrate the win as the team advances to face the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Division final.