Like a DVD bonus (remember DVDs?) this year we get a few extra festival days at the end.

Woo-hoo! That gives me another chance to catch Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter. (Tuesday, October 12, 7 p.m., Guild Hall)

Pedro Almodovar loves the ladies (Can we say that in 2021?) and they love him. Parallel Mothers stars Penelope Cruz?! What are the odds? Okay, so he has regulars, I don’t care. This I gotta see. (Wednesday, October 13, 4:30 p.m., Guild Hall)

I’ve been a Jimmy Chin fan since 2015’s Meru (Oscar robbed) and then Free Solo (Oscar wised up), and so I’m all in for the Thai soccer saviors of The Rescue (Monday, October 11, 4 p.m., Guild Hall)

I’ve heard so many mixed things about The French Dispatch — I HAVE to see if it “sacré blows” but I know I will find something to like in a Wes Anderson movie. I mean c’mon, it’s got Bill Murray, so get outta here, you knucklehead. (Several last chances, I’m going Wednesday, October 13, 7:30 p.m., Guild Hall)

Finally, HIFF head honcho Anne Chaisson told me she cried at Petite Maman, the French film about a little girl who goes home again. At 70 minutes it really is “petite.” So what do I have to lose except a Kleenex or two? (Tuesday, October 12, 4:45 p.m., Guild Hall)

That’s it. No matter what, I hope to see you at the movies. I like saying that, finally.

The Hamptons International Film Festival takes place October 7–13, 2021 with screenings at Guild Hall in East Hampton (158 Main Street) and Sag Harbor Cinema. For tickets and info, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.

Bill McCuddy contributes to Dan’s Papers, GoldDerby.com, the NY Post and cohosts a podcast “Sitting Around Talking Movies” with film vets Neil Rosen and Bill Bregoli that records several episodes from HIFF each year. Bill is the “funny one” he tells us.