East Hampton Village Centennial Celebration in Photos
-
Left to right, Chris Minardi, Sandra Melendez, Mayor Jerry Larsen, Rose Brown, Arthur Graham
Lee Bertrand
-
Hugh King served as parade’s grand marshal
Lee Bertrand
-
Chris Minardi, Sandra Melendez with time capsule
Lee Bertrand
-
Jen Tarbet, Marcos Baladron, Sandra Melendez, Chris Minardi, Rose Brown, Arthur Graham, Peter Van Scoyoc, Rabbi
Lee Bertrand
-
Nick Cooper, Dakota Quackenbush, Ally Schaffer, Leah Fromm
Lee Bertrand
-
East Hampton village fire department marching, led by Steven Tekulsky (on the left)
Lee Bertrand
-
East Hampton High School marching band
Lee Bertrand
-
Amagansett Fire Department firetruck
Lee Bertrand
-
FDNY Firefighter PJ Wizelius and his son Ryder
Lee Bertrand
-
Jon Simmons and family
Lee Bertrand
-
Chris Jack of the East Hampton Village Police Department with his daughter
Lee Bertrand
-
Juliana Lester, Olivia Brooks, Sandy McManus, Hugh King, Sherrill Dayton
Lee Bertrand
-
The Fun Slide lived up to its name
Lee Bertrand
-
Lee Bertrand
-
Michael Grunberg, Jerry Larsen, Sandra Melendez and Bradford Billet
Lee Bertrand
-
Lee Bertrand
-
Right to left, Andrew Brown, Karl and Finn Alversa
Lee Bertrand
-
Maidstone and Bonacker baseball teams were good sports
Lee Bertrand
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.
The Village of East Hampton celebrated a milestone 100 years as an incorporated entity (after having to postpone the celebration last year, due to COVID) over three days, September 24–26.
The community participated in a variety of free events to please all ages, including a children’s fair in Herrick Park, a parade, top local music acts, classic car show and a Maidstone vs Bonacker baseball game. The Mayor, Board of Trustees and village religious leaders lead with a blessing and buried a time capsule to be opened at East Hampton Village’s bicentennial celebration of its founding.
Juliana Lester, Hugh King and friends joined in a historical discussion and showcased the Frank Dayton Collection.
Congratulations to the Village of East Hampton on a momentous weekend and a great turnout!
Photos by Lee Bertrand