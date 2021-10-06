Photo Galleries

East Hampton Village Centennial Celebration in Photos

Lee Bertrand
  • Left to right, Chris Minardi, Sandra Melendez, Mayor Jerry Larsen, Rose Brown, Arthur Graham

  • Hugh King served as parade’s grand marshal

  • Chris Minardi, Sandra Melendez with time capsule

  • Jen Tarbet, Marcos Baladron, Sandra Melendez, Chris Minardi, Rose Brown, Arthur Graham, Peter Van Scoyoc, Rabbi

  • Nick Cooper, Dakota Quackenbush, Ally Schaffer, Leah Fromm

  • East Hampton village fire department marching, led by Steven Tekulsky (on the left)

  • East Hampton High School marching band

  • Amagansett Fire Department firetruck

  • FDNY Firefighter PJ Wizelius and his son Ryder

  • Jon Simmons and family

  • Chris Jack of the East Hampton Village Police Department with his daughter

  • Juliana Lester, Olivia Brooks, Sandy McManus, Hugh King, Sherrill Dayton

  • The Fun Slide lived up to its name

  • Michael Grunberg, Jerry Larsen, Sandra Melendez and Bradford Billet

  • Right to left, Andrew Brown, Karl and Finn Alversa

  • Maidstone and Bonacker baseball teams were good sports

The Village of East Hampton celebrated a milestone 100 years as an incorporated entity (after having to postpone the celebration last year, due to COVID) over three days, September 24–26.

The community participated in a variety of free events to please all ages, including a children’s fair in Herrick Park, a parade, top local music acts, classic car show and a Maidstone vs Bonacker baseball game. The Mayor, Board of Trustees and village religious leaders lead with a blessing and buried a time capsule to be opened at East Hampton Village’s bicentennial celebration of its founding.

Juliana Lester, Hugh King and friends joined in a historical discussion and showcased the Frank Dayton Collection.

Congratulations to the Village of East Hampton on a momentous weekend and a great turnout!

Photos by Lee Bertrand

