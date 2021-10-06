Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Village of East Hampton celebrated a milestone 100 years as an incorporated entity (after having to postpone the celebration last year, due to COVID) over three days, September 24–26.

The community participated in a variety of free events to please all ages, including a children’s fair in Herrick Park, a parade, top local music acts, classic car show and a Maidstone vs Bonacker baseball game. The Mayor, Board of Trustees and village religious leaders lead with a blessing and buried a time capsule to be opened at East Hampton Village’s bicentennial celebration of its founding.

Juliana Lester, Hugh King and friends joined in a historical discussion and showcased the Frank Dayton Collection.

Congratulations to the Village of East Hampton on a momentous weekend and a great turnout!

Photos by Lee Bertrand