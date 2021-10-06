Hamptons Events Highlights This Week: October 7–12, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy all sorts of fun, exciting and culturally uplifting events in the Hamptons this week, October 7–12, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Hamptons International Film Festival

October 7–13

Attend screenings, many of which are world premieres, of a unique collection of international films at this year’s Hamptons International Film Festival. This popular annual movie extravaganza features films showcasing a wide variety of genres, directors, cultures, themes and more. Contact the box office online for tickets to screenings at Guild Hall in East Hampton and Sag Harbor Cinema. Full Schedule

158 Main Street, East Hampton and 90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. hamptonsfilmfest.org

Rum Punch Mafia at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, October 8, 10 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to catch this live Reggae favorite at a classic Hamptons venue. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased ahead of time online.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

“Empty Bowls” Benefit for the Water Mill Museum

Saturday, October 9, 11 a.m.

For this special benefit sponsored by the Clay Art Guild of the Hamptons for the Water Mill Museum, $25 will get you a handcrafted bowl of your choice as well as some delicious soup recipes. It also includes free admission to the museum.

41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org

Bubby’s Kitchen at WHBPAC

Saturday, October 9, 8 p.m.

Written, created and starring Shira Ginsburg and inspired by the heroic actions of resistance her grandparents took against the Nazis as Partisans as they survived years in the forests of Belarus on bravery, camaraderie and the sheer will to live, Bubby’s Kitchen is the story of one young woman’s struggle to live up to her grandparents’ incredible legacy. Tickets are $56–$76.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1588, whbpac.org

Bet You Didn’t Know Your iPhone Could Do This!

Thursday, October 14, 6:30 p.m.

You won’t want to miss your chance to learn about insider tricks for iPhone and iPad usage. Sign up ahead of time on the Rogers Memorial Library website.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

ARF Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk

Saturday, October 9, 9 a.m.

Bring your pups for a howling good time at this two-hour walk to the ocean and back. Food, a photo booth and live music are all part of the fun. Proceeds will go to benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation of the

Hamptons.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-539-0400, arfhamptons.org

Wölffer Estate Annual Harvest Party

Saturday, October 9, noon–4:30 p.m.

Celebrate the annual grape harvest with exciting activities, including a winemaking relay race, barrel-rolling, grape-stomping, hayrides and pony rides. A varied menu of dishes by Palo Santo, Pizza Luca and Fresh Flavors will be served, while guests enjoy live music and more. Tickets are $165, kids $75.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. wolffer.com

40th Annual Montauk Fall Fest

Saturday & Sunday, October 9 & 10, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss the live music, food tent and vendors at the 40th annual Montauk Fall Fest. Kids can enjoy pumpkin painting, crafts and bouncy rides. And of course, you’ll have to sample the annual chowder contest on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Carl Fisher Plaza, Montauk. 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com

Isaac Mizrahi Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, October 9 & 10.

Isaac Mizrahi is taking over Bay Street Theater this weekend! On Saturday 1t 8 p.m., he’ll be accompanied by his band while performing a wide range of music and sharing his hilarious musings on everything of the moment from politics to dieting to his latest Instagram obsessions. Then on Sunday at 4 p.m., Douglas Keeve’s award-winning 1995 film Unzipped will be screened, followed by a live Q&A with Isaac Mizrahi and Bay Street Executive Director Tracy Mitchell.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Hampton Flea and Vintage Market

Sunday, October 10, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Back by popular demand, Hampton Flea and Vintage Market will host its last event for the season in Southampton. As one of the only outdoor curated vintage markets in the Hamptons, its vendors represent world-class vintage, artists and makers.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, hamptonflea.com

Long Ireland Annual Golf Event

Monday, October 11, 12 p.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity to perfect your swing and raise money for the Long Island Hospitality Association. Lunch, beer, dinner and raffles are all included in the cost.

388 River Road, Manorville. 631-403-4303, longirelandbeer.com/upcoming-events

“Do Your Own Thing” Bus Trips to NYC

Wednesday, October 13, 9 a.m.

Are you looking to get into the city to catch a show or do a little shopping? Would you love a convenient ride in? The Hampton Bays Library is offering a bus trip that departs from the St. Rosalie’s parking lot at 9 a.m. It will pick you up at Bryant Park promptly at 6 p.m.

31 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Medicare Annual Election Seminar

Friday, October 8, 4 p.m.

Signing up for Medicare can be confusing. There are so many parts and what if you want extra coverage? Enjoy this informative seminar from the comfort of your home. You can sign up on the East Hampton Library website ahead of time and a Zoom ID and password will be sent to you.

631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Zumba Gold

Tuesday, October 12, 9 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to get groovy with this Zumba class designed for the needs of older adults. Register ahead of time for Zoom login information.

631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Virtual Meditation

Tuesday, October 12, 2 p.m.

Meditation is the Buddhist approach to changing the mind. Register ahead of time for your opportunity to develop happiness, peace and clarity with instructor Neil Toyota.

631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Dan’s Papers Photo Contest

Through October 31

Don’t miss your opportunity to be honored as the cover artist featured in Dan’s Papers! Photos must be high resolution and sent to [email protected] with the subject “Fall Photo Contest” by the extended date of Friday, October 31 at noon to be considered in the contest. The winner will be announced in the following issue, so no late submissions will be accepted.

DansPapers.com/event/dans-papers-photo-contest

ART EXHIBITIONS

Color of Freedom Art Show

Friday, October 8 -Monday, October 11.

Don’t miss your opportunity to view the art by the children of the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center. You can also choose to be a journal sponsor. The work represents a diversity of cultures.

45 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-539-0616, bhccrc.org/color-of-freedom-art-show

Tour of the Watermill Center

Saturday, October 9, 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy this guided walk through the Watermill Center, including its curated art collection and carefully manicured grounds. The facility offers a special art space for artists from around the world.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, [email protected], watermillcenter.org

Two Exhibitions: Janet Culbertson and Anna Jurinich

On view through October 11

Don’t miss your last weekend opportunity to view the work of two special artists at MM Fine Art. Janet Culbertson’s paintings of creatures and landscapes, as well as Anna Jurinich’s still life, provide a unique take on the beauty and evolution of nature.

4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Art Foray II

On view through October 9

If you love art as much as you love a little exercise, don’t miss your last weekend to discover hidden works of original art around the LongHouse Reserve. Photograph your discoveries and post them on social media for your chance to win a piece of the art itself. The drawing will take place on Saturday, October 9 at 4 p.m.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.